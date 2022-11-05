CTD takes over inquiry into Imran attack case

The attacker of Imran Khan being stopped from firing gunshots. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s attack probe has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Security sources said that the main accused Naveed has been shifted to Lahore for investigation and taken to the CTD cell in Chung. He is being interrogated by the CTD and other agencies.

According to sources, after the statement of the accused, it has also been decided to conduct a polygraph test while the case of the incident will be registered at the CTD or the local police station.

Earlier, in a statement to police, the alleged attacker, who sprayed bullets with his automatic weapon at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container, said that his only target was the former prime minister. In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said that he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was misleading people. The attacker also said that no one was behind his act, adding that he had done this alone.