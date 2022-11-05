Event for Sikh yatrees

LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Centre FM 104.6 organised an event in the honour of Sikh yatrees from Australia here.
On this occasion, spokesperson for the Sikh yatrees from Australia Sardar Sarbjit Singh, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson Department of Digital Media Prof Dr Savera Shami, Radio Coordinator Dr Akram Soomro faculty members and students were present. In his address, Sardar Sarbjit Singh said two books were launched in this programme of the University Radio, which is memorable for him.
LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for...
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed...
Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional...
LAHORE:The University of Okara has signed MoUs with the University of Education and University of Veterinary and...
LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh criticised the attack on the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan,...
Comments