Terms of protest

There was a storm of people outside the gates of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore after the news broke out that Imran Khan was brought there. I wonder if we were in a different country, would people be more considerate towards hospital patients? We are selfish in displaying our anger. Let us not forget that this is a cancer hospital. And it is understandable that people are angry at what happened with Khan, but they should be considerate towards cancer patients and must not create inconvenience for them.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
The prime minister recently revealed a big farmers-relief package’. The government has decided to import second-hand...
Pakistan’s victory against the star-studded South African team is proof of the former’s cricketing prowess. It is...
The attack on Imran Khan is condemnable. Over the past few months, his negative statements against the regime have...
Several photo- and video-sharing apps have become a major reason for anxiety and depression among people. On these...
Former prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters were in Wazirabad when a gunman opened fire and injured Khan....
This refers to the article, ‘Sindh: floods and rural economy’ by Ishrat Husain. The article has rightly pointed...
Comments