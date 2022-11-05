Terms of protest

There was a storm of people outside the gates of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore after the news broke out that Imran Khan was brought there. I wonder if we were in a different country, would people be more considerate towards hospital patients? We are selfish in displaying our anger. Let us not forget that this is a cancer hospital. And it is understandable that people are angry at what happened with Khan, but they should be considerate towards cancer patients and must not create inconvenience for them.

Mariam Khan

Lahore