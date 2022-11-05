Helpless flood victims

This refers to the article, ‘Sindh: floods and rural economy’ (Nov 4) by Ishrat Husain. The article has rightly pointed out that the recent floods have caused even more harm to those people who were already homeless and suffering due to unemployment and poverty. It has become quite tough for them to endure the difficulties that come with cold nights and spend these chilly nights under the open sky. Sindh has a population of around 50 million. Around 52 per cent of this population live in urban areas, and the remaining 48 per cent live in rural areas. Around 38 per cent of them derive their livelihood from agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing.

The flood victims in Sindh are facing difficult challenges and are unsure how they will survive in the winter. The government of Sindh should pay attention to them.

Sattar Samad

Turbat