Sheikh Rashid terms attack on Imran a cowardly act

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that attack on Imran Khan is a cowardice act, adding that masses should not take law into their hands and stay calm and show prudence.

He claimed that Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will defeat everyone. Taking to twitter Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are not on the same page on the issue of appointment of army chief.

He went on to say that now no one can bear the burden of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). While, he added that no one is giving charity to beggars. Sheikh Rashid said that the imposed government will not stay for long and it has not been supported. He said that this government is requesting other countries for the invitations.

He further added that he does not want to comment on the recent China visit of PM Shehbaz. He said that the government should respond to the Russian senator’s allegation of aid to Ukraine.