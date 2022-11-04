Gold down Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs151,000 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs472 to Rs129,458.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $39 to $1,616 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.13.
KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has won the Best Bank Award in Asia-Pacific for 2022 as Global Finance...
KARACHI: The rupee lost more grounds on Thursday as a result of a rising dollar demand from importers and a broader...
London: The Bank of England on Thursday announced its biggest interest rate hike since 1989 to combat sky-high...
LAHORE: Pakistan is not the only country where the basic textile industry is under stress. The spinning and weaving...
KARACHI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have good trade and diplomatic relations, which can be enhanced with joint efforts of...
KARACHI: Trade between Pakistan and Poland has reached $722 million on the back of intensified Pakistan’s exports,...
Comments