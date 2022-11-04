Gold down Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs151,000 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs472 to Rs129,458.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $39 to $1,616 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.13.