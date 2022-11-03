Electricity workers demand line staff security, cut in prices

LAHORE:Electricity/Wapda workers held a rally under the auspices of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) and demanded the Prime Minister and all policy makers to reduce the prices of essential commodities, including petrol, electricity and gas and take action to prevent fatal accidents of electricity line staff.

The electricity workers held a rally to press their longstanding demand of safety at work which requires hiring of line staff throughout the country who have been retiring but no new line staff has been hired in the last six years due to ban on their recruitment. The workers demand lifting of this ban and recruitment of line staff. General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad informed that 50 members of the line staff have already lost their lives this year. He demanded the government intervene and stop accidents of the line staff due to serious shortage of the staff resulting in tragic deaths.

Many have met with accidents because their work has increased and the work they do is dangerous and requires great concentration. The line staff's workload has doubled at the cost of their health and lives.

He also demanded the government reduce the rate of generation of electricity by private thermal power houses in dollar which had been causing closure of industries and sufferings to domestic consumers. The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands.