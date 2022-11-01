Cost-of-living crisis

Inflated electricity bills have disturbed people’s household budgets . Once these bills are paid, people are rarely left with a sufficient amount of money. Households with no ACs and other heavy appliances receive bills of Rs20,000 and above. How are they going to pay these bills with their low salaries?
Seema Mohammad Latif
Karachi
