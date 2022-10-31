70pc rainwater drained out: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the flood-ravaged areas along with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman.

Talking to journalists, the Sindh CM said around 70 percent of rainwater has been drained out, while the rest of the water will be cleared very soon as pumping machines are being used in the low lying areas.

He hoped that the farmers would be able to grow Rabi crops. The Sindh CM and Punjab Governor also distributed ration among the rain-affected families. Governor Punjab said as many as 11,000 ration bags have been donated to the flood victims and more aid will be provided.