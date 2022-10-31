Illegal mining continues in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Illegal mining of precious mines and minerals is continuing despite the ban by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on the same in the district that inflicts huge financial losses on the provincial exchequer every year.

Sources said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was losing Rs157.13 million per annum due to the ban on mining and flawed policies to boost the sector in Charsadda.

They said that there were substantial mine and mineral reserves on 13,000 acres of land in Charsadda, the native district of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai.

However, they said legal mining could not be carried out for the last several years owing to the ban and non-existence of specific policies to promote the sector along modern lines.

As per the verdict on the Petition No. 3616-P/2019, the PHC has banned all kinds of mining from the rivers, streams, canals and seasonal streams to keep the natural beauty of these intact in the province.

However, the PHC directives are being flouted by continuing illegal mining unabated by unscrupulous elements.

The sources also said that illegal mining at 15 mine reserves in Charsadda had become the order of the day. It has caused huge losses to the government and destroyed the mining sector as well.

They said the provincial government had suffered losses amounting to millions of rupees due to the ban on mining during the last two years.

Mines and Minerals Department Assistant Director Kashif Khan said that efforts were being made to stop illegal mining in the district.

The official said that there were 16 big mine and mineral reserves in the district, including Asogay, Manzooray, Khiyali, Dheri Zardad, Panra Jranda, Kanure, Subhan Khawar, Hajizai, Ziarat Chulghazai, Agra, Sardaryab, Shabara, Nissata Tapo, Subhan Khawar Block-B, Nawan Dhand, Munda Pul and Hat Canal.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid said that they would extend every cooperation to the mineral department to stop the illegal mining.

He said that action would be taken against all those involved in illegal mining.