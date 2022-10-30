FIA summons Imran in money-laundering case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File Photo

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan for an investigation into a money laundering case, it was reported.

According to local media, Imran Khan has been asked to appear before an investigation team at FIA’s Karachi office on October 31 (Monday) at 2 pm.

Imran Khan is accused of transferring Rs5.62 million from Tariq Shafi’s account to PTI’s account.

It is pertinent that the FIA launched a probe against the PTI in August this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared in its verdict that the party received illegal funding.

The sources said that FIA Banking Circle registered a case against Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with prohibited funding received by his party on October 5.

As per the FIR, the Abraaj Group of Arif Naqvi allegedly transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

The FIA alleged that the Imran Khan-led party also received funds from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club.

The FIA has also booked Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiyani in the same case.

Some officials of the bank branch have also been named in the FIR over failing to report the authorities concerned about suspicious transactions related to PTI.