Live updates: All eyes on PTI's long march as Imran seeks snap polls

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on the federal capital as the PTI sets out on its anti-government long march today which has been termed by party chairman as the "biggest freedom movement" in the country's history.



Earlier, Pakistan's top court had rejected the government's plea for orders to immediately stop PTI's long march to the federal capital. The additional attorney-general of Pakistan had requested the top court to restrict PTI from marching to Islamabad.

In a special message, Imran had said the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Long March’ was not for any personal or political interest to oust or to form government but to liberate the country from the thieves who had seized power to get their corruption cases waived off.

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.



The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international ratings agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

The long march will start from Liberty Chowk in Lahore and will pass through Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, and Muridke. It will enter the federal capital after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.



Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on PTI's long march.

10:55am (Oct 28) — Mob attacks won't be allowed: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan vowed not to allow any mob to attack Islamabad.

“If mob culture is developed, then where will democracy and state [go],” said Sanaullah while talking to the media outside Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench. The Supreme Court has ruled on long march and sit-ins, he added.

10:40am (Oct 28) — Leave your homes, join Imran Khan for your children's future: Fawad

Ahead of the march, PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry urged Lahore to leave their homes and march with PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the sake of their children's future.

If you want to change the system in Pakistan, leave your home, Fawad wrote on Twitter.

10:00am (Oct 28) — March to be peaceful: Ali Muhammad

The long march will be peaceful, assured PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan ahead of it. "We will keep our political movement peaceful irrespective of the threats," he said in a video message.



