Imran Khan becomes 2nd prime minister to seek voluntary vote of confidence

Picture of the Parliament during a session. Photo: File

Imran Khan will be the second prime minister in the country's history to seek a voluntary vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

According to a report by Geo.tv, Nawaz Sharif was the first prime minister who sought a voluntary vote of confidence from the Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

Muhammad Khan Junejo was the first prime minister in the parliamentary history of the country to receive a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, which he received on March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO).

Under the RCO, the president appoints the prime minister at their discretion and the prime minister must obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly within 60 days of their appointment.

Under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, all prime ministers of Pakistan, from 1985 to 2008, received a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. These included the late Benazir Bhutto, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Jamali, Chaudhry Shujaat, Shaukat Aziz, and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Which two prime ministers had the no-confidence motion tabled against them?

In parliamentary history, Two prime ministers faced a no-confidence motion, however, both of them defeated it. On November 1, 1989, a no-confidence motion against Benazir Bhutto failed by 12 votes. Similarly, a no-confidence motion against Shaukat Aziz in August 2006 also failed.

According to the Constitution, if the president feels that the prime minister has lost the confidence of the majority in the National Assembly, he convenes a meeting and asks the prime minister to take a vote of confidence.