Audit of WSSP demanded

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-N, Peshawar chapter here on Saturday demanded the provincial government for conducting eight-year audit of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).
The demand was made by President PMLN Peshawar, Malik Nadeem accompanied by General Secretary Mohammad Saeed Butt and Joint Secretary Shehzad Qureshi while talking to journalists here at his office. He said the WSSP was established in 2014 and hired 2400 employees from Town Municipal Administrations.
He said the WSSP has now stopped the salaries of these employees and constituted a committee for their illegal rollback to TMAs over the pretext of insufficient funds
