Imran struggling to save Pakistan: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday chaired a meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Gujranwala and Sahiwal Divisions to discuss the political situation, constituency-related development schemes and long march. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan was also present.

The chief minister deplored that the imported government has destroyed the economy while the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is struggling to save Pakistan. The nation stands with Imran Khan and an “incompetent” government will not be able to stand in front of the sea of the people, he said. The chief minister assured the MPs of the early solution of public problems and said that the ongoing projects would be completed soon. He directed to release funds for Sialkot women university and added that matters pertaining to Sialkot THQ hospital be disposed of without any delay. Similarly, he ordered that measures be taken to facilitate the visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) in Pakpattan. The shortage of doctors, teachers and police in Sahiwal and Gujranwala Divisions will be met, he assured. Besides this, a water filtration plant will be installed in Malka Hans, a veterinary university campus will be established at Sahiwal and Burewala-Chichawatni dual road will be constructed, the CM said. Similarly, roads, paved streets, sewerage and other projects will be completed in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. PHA in Sahiwal will be made more effective, he concluded.

Parliamentarians, including Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Sumsam Bukhari, Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Pir Ahmad Shah Khagha, Ch Naeem Ibrahim, Maj (r) Ghulam Sarwar, Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan, Ch Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Bao Rizwan and Syeda Farah attended the meeting.

MESSAGE ON KASHMIR BLACK DAY: The chief minister has said that India forcibly occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir without any legal or moral justifications on October 27.

In his message, the chief minister said that Kashmir Black Day is a tragic chapter in human history. Despite the atrocities that have been going on for more than seven decades, India is unable to break the strong freedom passion of the Kashmiris. Even after 75 years, the oppressed Kashmiris are constantly suffering from Indian state-sponsored persecution, he deplored and regretted that the Modi-led regime flouted all international laws by changing the constitutional status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The CM said that the Indian government was committing genocide against Kashmiris by putting all human rights above the threshold. The persecuted Kashmiris are awaiting the fulfilment of the promises made by the international community through the Security Council resolutions, he added. Oppressed Kashmiris have been demanding a free and impartial referendum to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, he emphasised.

The chief minister regretted that the international community’s silence on the Kashmir issue was a criminal negligence and advised it to raise a strong voice against the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K. Kashmiris are waiting for voices to be raised in their favour like the issue of Ukraine, he maintained and noted that state-sponsored human rights violations had increased manifold in Indian-Occupied Kashmir in recent years. In fact, the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest open prison by deploying additional troops and media and communication blackouts, the CM regretted. The ugly face of the world’s largest, so-called, democracy has been fully exposed in front of the international community, he added.

Today, Pakistan expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris and the government and the people stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren, he said, adding Pakistan would continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. Pakistan condemns India’s illegal occupation and reiterates unwavering support to the Kashmiris, he concluded.

PBIT CEO: Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO and Secretary Special Economic Zones Authority Jalal Hasan called on the chief minister at his office and presented the Punjab Investment Catalog, 2022 to the CM. Jalal Hasan also briefed about steps to encourage foreign investment.

The CM appreciated the work done by PBIT to compile the catalogue and noted that Punjab was taking the lead in investment and other sectors by providing facilities under one roof. Increased investment will create new employment opportunities, he said and regretted that the PMLN government had not taken any steps to promote investment. Punjab is the safest and best province for investors today. One window operation has been started for the convenience of investors and the government is facilitating the investors and public at all levels, he mentioned and appreciated PBIT for attracting foreign direct investment through rapid industrialisation and special economic zones.