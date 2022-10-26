Hungarian delegation briefed on Wasa working

LAHORE:A joint training session of the delegation of Budapest, Hungary and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) ended on the note that both will provide technical help to each other.

The four-day technical session ended here on Tuesday in which detailed discussions were held between the water experts of Budapest and Wasa. Wasa Managing Director headed the last day’s session and briefed the Budapest delegation about the working of all the departments of Wasa. The visiting officers of the Budapest were guided on the administrative and technical aspects of Wasa. The MD briefed the Hungarian delegation on engineering, revenue, IT, drainage, operation and revenue wings of the agency.

The delegation appreciated Wasa's Complaint Management System and Monsoon Control Room and said the technical and administrative aspects of Wasa will be very useful for them.