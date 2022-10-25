Mansehra Press Club elects office-bearers

MANSEHRA: Shahzad Jahangiri was elected president of the Mansehra Press Club on Monday after getting 31 votes. His rival Babar Khan Tanoli could receive 14 votes. Two votes were rejected. Three members couldn’t show up to cast their votes.

The polling started at 9 am and continued till 12 noon without any interval. Three office-bearers including senior vice-president Tariq Adeel Khankhel, general secretary Fakhar-i-Alam, and treasurer Mohammad Aqeel Tanoli were elected unopposed earlier.

The election committee was constituted by a local court and led by the former president of the district bar association and senior lawyer Hafiz Naseem Khan Swati as chairman. It included journalists Mohammad Shahid Chaudhry, Khawar Abbasi and advocates Malik

Mumtaz and Mohammad Sheeraz.

The election for the Mansehra Press Club is mostly held in March every year, but it was delayed by almost six months as a group of journalists had moved a local court over the term of the elected body. The court declared that a two-year term was unconstitutional and the office-bearers could be elected for a one-year term.