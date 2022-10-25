Punjab investment-friendly: CM

LAHORE:French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. It was agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in education, information technology, tourism sectors and protection of historical places.

The CM noted that excellent friendly relations existed between Pakistan and France. He thanked the ambassador for French assistance during the corona and maintained that there was a need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries on a sustainable basis. Some French companies are working in Punjab and the province has a very favourable environment for investment, he mentioned. French investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Punjab, they will be provided with all possible facilities, he stated.

It is possible to increase bilateral trade by exchanging trade delegations and the delegation of French educational institutions will be welcomed in Punjab, the CM said and disclosed that he took admission to the French Cultural Centre in Lahore to learn the French language in the 70s. The French ambassador said that a delegation of French educational institutions would visit Punjab soon. The French government will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government for the protection of tourism.

Mrs Camelia Galey, wife of the ambassador, head of the economic department Mr Laruent Choption, political consular Mr Sokrarith Henry, Hussain Elahi MNA, chief secretary, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were also present.

CHINESE PRESIDENT: The chief minister congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected for the third time. In a statement, the CM said that the election of President Xi Jinping for the third time was an expression of the full confidence of the people of China in him. This unique honour is an acknowledgement of his devoted services to the nation, he said and noted that Xi Jinping is a sincere friend of Pakistan as well as an eminent world leader. The Chinese President’s ideology is based on high human values and broad thinking of public interest. Under his leadership, China has developed at a very fast pace. He also laid the foundation for a secure future through the belt and road project. President Xi Jinping’s brilliant advocacy of economic globalisation is based on strong people-to-people ties, he further said.

POLIO DAY: The chief minister asserted that joint efforts were required to contribute to establishing a polio-free society and added that this responsibility should be fulfilled at all costs. In his message issued on Monday, the CM said that polio continued to challenge lives by crippling children’s lives. Today, we pledge toRs912.223 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation / widening & improvement of metalled road from Tillu Bunglow to Chak No.264/P, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs801.438 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation / widening & improvement / carpeting of metalled road from Kot Sabzal (N-5) to Pull Chak No.211/P via Dhandi, Police Chowki 206/P, Adda Bandi, Gulab Chowk, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs1.800 billion and rehabilitation / improvement of metalled road from Sinawan to Langer Sarai, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs1.002 billion. eradicate this disease from its roots, he stated and maintained that we could make society polio-free for future generations. Parents are requested to give their children anti-polio drops to protect them from the deadly disease, he added. He said, “I salute the polio workers working as vanguards in this war. Disability is very painful but it could be avoided with the polio vaccine.”

The special campaign to eradicate polio would continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and it would be run for five days in other districts, he mentioned.Giving further details, he said that more than 97,000 workers would administer anti-polio drops to 11.18 million children less than five years of age. No polio case was reported in Punjab for a long time, while its virus was found in the environment of big cities (Lahore and Rawalpindi). The presence of the polio virus is a warning to parents to give their children two doses of vaccine during each campaign, he concluded.

CM COMPLAINT CELL: The chief minister appointed Rai Mansab Ali Khan as Chairman CM complaint cell (South Punjab) and Makhdoom Altaf Babar as coordinator to chairman CM complaint cell Punjab. He gave notifications to them at his office during a meeting. Both of them thanked the CM for assigning the responsibility.

The CM noted that joint efforts were needed to solve the public problems at their doorsteps. The provincial government was serving the masses while following the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan and problems of every area would be timely solved, he concluded.

CONDEMNS JOURNALIST’S MURDER: The chief minister strongly condemned the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. Pervaiz Elahi expressed deep grief over the incident and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the heirs.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi also expressed grief over the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Arshad Sharif a high place in heaven and patience to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.