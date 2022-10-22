Seerat conference organised

Islamabad : The annual ‘Seerat’ conference at Westminster International School, Bahria Campus was hosted on Friday. Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul was the guest of honour along with the Director Westminster, Raheel Sajjad Khan.

The Principal, Shagun Irfan welcomed the esteemed guests on this auspicious occasion. Highlights of the event were: recitation from the Holy Quran, ‘Hamd’, ‘Mehfil-i-Naat’, speeches, stories and lessons derived from the life of our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The conference was attended by a large number of educationists, teachers, parents and children.

Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul, graced the occasion as the guest speaker. His speech left the audience mesmerised and encouraged them to reflect. The director in his address, apprised the young audience to espouse the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance; the deep spiritual virtues exemplified by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to guarantee inner peace and success in both the worlds.

The coordinator of the ‘Seerat’ conference, Syed Waqar Hussain worked very hard to train the young students. The Principal, Shagun Irfan, said that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a perfect example of for all to follow. He is a paradigm of excellence; the best teacher and role model with exemplary manners and flawless character. Keeping up with the spirit of the event, the young speakers highlighted the many virtues of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and emphasised that it is incumbent upon all of us to replace the preponderance of suspicion, hatred and violence with trust, brotherhood, kindness and love.