Saturday October 22, 2022
Lewandowski scores as Barce beat Villarreal

By AFP
October 22, 2022

BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as a hurting Barcelona flexed their muscles to thrash Villarreal 3-0 and stay three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Thursday.

After Sunday’s Clasico defeat and virtual elimination from the Champions League, the Catalans and coach Xavi Hernandez were desperate to prove a point at Camp Nou.

