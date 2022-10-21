Playing spoilsport

Just days before the T20 World Cup’s most anticipated game between Pakistan and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, a war of words has erupted between the cricket boards of the two countries. The latest spat between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was sparked by Ajay Shah, the BCCI secretary, who announced on Tuesday that India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup. Jay, son of Amit Shah, India’s minister for home affairs, dropped a bigger bombshell when he claimed that since India won’t go to Pakistan, the Asia Cup would be moved to a neutral venue. He made this announcement in his capacity as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). As expected, the PCB expressed its “surprise” and disappointment at Shah’s “unilateral” statement and stressed that it would impact Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup to be hosted by India next year. The PCB also noted that Shah’s announcement was made without any consultation with the ACC Board, which had awarded Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan with "overwhelming support”.

Pakistan’s strong response to the BCCI’s provocation is certainly justified. But if it came as a surprise for the PCB, then the Board hasn’t been reading the writing on the wall. The BCCI has refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008 when it came here for the Asia Cup. Since then, despite tensions between the two nations, Pakistan have visited India for the 2016 T20 World Cup as well as a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13. Despite making promises, India never returned the favour. If the PCB was expecting that things would be different this time then they were wrong.

It is no secret that the BJP-led Indian government has taken full control of the BCCI. Till the BJP is in power, there is little possibility of normalcy on all things India-Pakistan – including cricket. On Thursday Anurag Thakur, India’s sports minister, said that the country’s interior ministry will decide whether the cricket will visit Pakistan. This has been India’s line for the last many years. Thakur also said that he expects Pakistan to play the 2023 World Cup in India. In the past, the PCB has not taken a tit-for-tat approach towards India. This time, however, it seems Pakistan cricket has said enough is enough. The BCCI has bullied PCB for too long with its financial clout; and the PCB should garner the support of the international cricket community. In recent months, Pakistan have hosted top tier teams like Australia and England. New Zealand will be visiting soon. Are the Indians special? There are top international stars in the Pakistan team. No World Cup would be complete without them. The PCB should plead its case strongly. The BCCI has been riding roughshod for years and has attempted to undermine Pakistan cricket time and again. It’s time to say: enough.