PM promises MQMP redress of grievances

A delegation of MQM-P meets with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 18, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Following MQM-P’s complaint against the PPP violating its agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday assured the party that their reservations will be addressed, Geo News reported.

A delegation of the MQM-P — a key member of the ruling coalition — led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with the premier at the PM Office. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Faisal Sabzwari, and Waseem Akhtar were also a part of the team.

In the meeting, the delegation protested against the PPP for violation of its agreement with the party and complained that it wasn’t keeping its promises. The sought the premier’s intervention in the matter while threatening to quit the coalition government if their grievances were not addressed.

“If nothing is done about it, there is no justification for us to stay in the government. It has become difficult to face our voters and the public,” the delegation told the PM. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present.