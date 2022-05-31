Unhappy with Sindh govt's response, MQM-P complains to Asif Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president met an MQM delegation at Zardari House in Islamabad on March 14, 2022.— Twitter/PPP MediaCell

KARACHI: MQM-P, a key member of the ruling alliance, has expressed its disappointment over the non-cooperation of the Sindh government towards the understanding reached with the party for cooperation against the Imran Khan-led government ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion.

The MQM-P leadership conveyed their grievances during a meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari recently, said well-placed sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP and MQM-P had reached an agreement comprising 27 points, days before voting on the no-confidence motion against the then PM Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the MQM-P leaders complained that the provincial government was not extending the cooptation which they were expecting from them.

They expressed concerns over the slow progress on the agreement signed between the two parties, the sources added. Matters which were agreed upon between the two sides during the presence of the PDM leaders were also discussed.

The MQM-P leaders said that the Sindh government was not taking them into confidence over transfers and postings and the slow pace of amendments in the local body laws.

However, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari assured the MQM-P that the provincial government will fulfil all the promises made with the party. He directed the Sindh chief minister to address the grievances immediately.

Agreement

On March 30, MQM-P announced to part ways with the PTI, joining hands with the then Opposition to support their no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by leaders of the joint Opposition, MQM-P unveiled details of the agreements signed by the two sides.