Next Karachi mayor to head KDA, KWSB and SSWMB

The Sindh government has prepared a summary to increase the powers of the next elected Karachi mayor, who is expected to become the chairman of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, said on Tuesday that a summary has been prepared to grant more powers to the local bodies.

Wahab said that after CM Syed Murad Ali Shah’s signature, an immediate legal action will be initiated. According to the summary, he explained, the mayor will have more powers, “as he will be the chairman of the KDA, the KWSB and the SSWMB”.

He said the National Assembly seat in Malir had been taken away from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) through China-cutting in the 2018 general elections, but it had now been reclaimed. He also said the PPP government has issued appointment letters to teachers on merit in a transparent manner.

The administrator was addressing a function organised at the auditorium of the Sindh Boy Scouts Association to distribute offer letters among the teachers who had passed the IBA test. Wahab distributed offer letters among 201 male and female teachers and congratulated them, saying that education plays a fundamental role in the improvement of any society, so we need to improve our educational standards. “If the education system works well, doctors, engineers, lawyers and teachers will be born in society.”

He said that the most important responsibility is of the primary schoolteachers because a child’s first contact is with them. Without the distinction of rich and poor, these teachers educate and train our children, he added.

“If they perform their duties diligently and honestly, we’ll have an educated Karachi, an educated Sindh and an educated Pakistan, and the nation will be on the path of development. Quality and excellent education is the guarantee of the country’s development.”

The administrator said the provincial government believes in better and quality education. He said that steps are being taken for this at all levels to improve the facilities at the educational institutions across Sindh. He also said that special arrangements have been made for the training of teachers, and stressed on the need to adopt a modern education system to meet the modern requirements so that the process of education can be built on the right lines.

He added that for the purpose, experienced teachers and education experts have been approached, and strategies have been prepared in consultation with them. “We all have one goal, and that is better and quality education of our children, for which efforts must continue.”

Also present on the occasion were Schools Education Karachi Region Director Lubna Salahuddin, District Education Officer Saba Mehmood, PPP Karachi Division Deputy Information Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, PPP District South President Khalil Hoat, Sindh Boy Scouts Association Secretary Akhtar Mir, senior officers of the education department, teachers and a large number of students.