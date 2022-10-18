Fintech hackathon held in Lahore

LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) presented Fintech Hackathon 2022 Finale in collaboration with the National Incubation Center on Monday, aimed at finding practical innovative solutions, prototypes, and disruptive ideas that could help transform fintech, a statement said.

The hackathon identified three thematic areas to hack solutions in fintech space which include innovation in fintech banking, financial inclusion and literacy, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) and startup banking, the bank said. It received over 1100 applications from coders, UI/ UX experts and finance problem-solvers, which covered 53 cities and 26 universities across the country.

The final twelve short listed teams went through a three-day training bootcamp, which consisted of 8 hours of mentorship, 7 hours of training followed by 12 hacking hours to help the teams get better equip for their innovation challenge. A total of six teams were selected for the ABLX NIC Fintech Hackathon Finale, based on their final pitches post the bootcamp, ABL said.