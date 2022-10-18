Senior officials enlist steps for Swat peace

MINGORA: Senior officials said on Monday the government was taking steps to ensure durable peace in the Swat district.

“The institutions are not neglectful of their responsibilities. Peace was achieved after [offering] unprecedented sacrifices,” said Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing a gathering of elders in Matta.

Regional Police Officer of Malakand Region Zeeshan Asghar, District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmad and Colonel Talat Kamal of Pakistan Army were present on the occasion.

Shaukat Ali said various measures had been taken to maintain the law and order and the public would be taken into confidence about the results. He said jirgas would be also held at the tehsil level.The commissioner said the elements disturbing peace would be given a befitting reply and the attempts to create anarchy would be thwarted.

The senior official said such a situation would never arise in Swat due to which people would have to leave their homes.He said the people of Swat were peace-loving and there was no place for elements spreading unrest.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar said that anti-peace elements would not be given a chance to thrive in any area and immediate action would be taken against them as per the law, adding police were conducting search operations.