Street vendors add vibrancy to city life

Rawalpindi : Street vendors are an integral part of city life, offering easy access to a wide range of goods and services in public spaces. They sell everything from fresh vegetables to fruits, from food to dresses, shoes, artificial jewelry, etc.

Low obstacles to entry, limited start-up costs, and flexible hours are some of the factors that draw street vendors to the occupation. Many men and women enter street vending because they cannot find a job in the formal economy.

“I am a street vendor. I sell bangles. I am the main source of income for my household; I bring food to my family and pay school fees for my children. Of course, we earn less than men,” says Pakeeza Batool.

“We generate revenue for the city through payments for licenses and permits, fees and fines, and certain kinds of taxes. That is true of most of the street vendors in the city. Despite our contributions, we face many challenges,” says Qasim Hasan.

“Surviving as a street vendor requires a certain amount of skill. Competition among vendors for space in the streets and access to customers is very strong in the city. The vendors like me who are able to negotiate effectively with the customers earn well, says Danial Naqvi.

“Street vending offers a viable livelihood, but earnings are low and risks are high for many vendors, especially those who sell perishable items like fresh fruits and vegetables. Having an insecure place of work is a significant problem for those who work on the streets. Lack of storage, theft or damage to stock are common issues,” says Farman Ali.

“Working outside, street vendors and their goods are exposed to strong sun, heavy rains, and extreme heat or cold. If we work in markets, most of us do not have shelter or running water and toilets near the workplace. Inadequate access to clean water is a major concern of prepared food vendors,” says Tahir Hussain.

“Inadequate waste removal and sanitation services result in unhygienic market conditions and undermine vendors’ sales as well as their health, and that of their customers,” says Asadullah Ali.

Ghayyur Abbas, another street vendor from Asghar Mall says, “We are often overlooked as economic agents and unlike other businesses, are hindered rather than helped by municipal policies and practices.”

“By-laws governing street vending are confusing and licenses hard to get, leaving many street vendors vulnerable to harassment, confiscations, and evictions. Even vendors with a license have trouble finding a secure vending location, and those following the regulations sometimes have their goods confiscated,” says Ghazi Raza.

“We have bought the space in Raja Bazaar as we have been here for many generations now! Others who are comparatively new in the business pay the bribe to the police,” says Zartash Haider.