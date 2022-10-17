Pakistan win Iran kickboxing title

LAHORE: Pakistan team bagged six gold medals to win the Iran International Kickboxing Championship held in Mazandaran.
According to information made available here, teams from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan participated in the Iran International Kickboxing Championship held in the sports gymnasium of Mazandaran, Iran. Pakistan by winning 6 gold and 2 silver medals, hit the top steps of the podium.
Asad Ali and Shahshah Naqi played in style and attacked their opponents for winning gold medal for Pakistan. Apart from them, four Pakistani players won gold medals, Ahmad Arshad won the silver medal.
