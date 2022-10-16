Ashiana case against Shehbaz put off until 29th

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

LAHORE: The hearing of Ashiana Iqbal reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others has been adjourned until Oct 29.

On Saturday, the court extended the interim bail of co-accused Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the investigation involving the two accused.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan conducted the hearing. Shehbaz Sharif’s pleader, Anwar Hussain, appeared before the court and marked his attendance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer, Amjad Parvez, requested the court not to stop the trial of the two accused. The trial of the accused, who have been waiting for justice for many years, should be completed soon, Amjad Parvez said.

The counsel argued the NAB could file a separate reference to the extent of the two accused.

Statements of many witnesses have been recorded in the reference. The trial should not be stopped because of the two accused, the counsel added.