Ashiana Housing case: PM granted permanent exemption from appearance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —File Photo

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a reference of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

The prime minister had filed applications for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references, citing official responsibilities. The court had on June 20 allowed the application of Shehbaz to the extent of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Now the court allowed the other application too.

The court also allowed a one-time exemption from appearance to accused Ahad Khan Cheema as he was out of the country with the prime minister. The court adjourned further hearing till Oct 7 and also extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia.