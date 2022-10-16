Northern out for 283 as Bilal Asif claims 7-78

KARACHI: Test off-spinner Bilal Asif claimed 7-78 in 29 overs to enable Central Punjab to fold Northern for 283 in their first innings on the first day of their fourth round four-day fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the NBP Sports Complex on Saturday.

Hasan Raza scored 75 off 143 balls. The opening batsman struck 12 fours and added 128 for the second wicket stand with Ali Sarfaraz, who belted 59 off 96 balls, striking eight fours. Aqib Shah made 45 off 72 balls, hitting six fours. Nasir Nawaz made 35 off 48 balls, clobbering two fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, here at the KCCA Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 279-6 in their first innings against Sindh thanks to a superb unbeaten century from Israrullah.

Here at the UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab were bowled out by Balochistan for 131 in the 45th over in their first innings. Mohammad Umair (32) and Mohammad Sadaqat (22) were the prominent contributors. Gohar Faiz, Mohammad Shahid and spinner Jalat Khan got three wickets each.

Balochistan reached 169-4, in response, at stumps, for a lead of 38. Mohammad Ibrahim and Abdul Manan were batting on 50 each.