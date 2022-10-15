Ex-BHC CJ killed in Kharan attack

Justice (retd.) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.— The Federal Shariat Court website

QUETTA: Former chief justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was killed in the Kharan area of Balochistan, on Friday night, police said.

Police sources said Noor Meskanzai was critically wounded in an armed attack outside the mosque at Isha prayers time. Soon after the incident, he was shifted to a hospital in Quetta for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries. The police further said that Meskanzai’s son-in-law Haji Mumtaz was also critically injured in the incident. Former BHC CJ Noor Mohammad Meskanzai had also served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court.

He became BHC’s top judge in 2014 and remained CJ till 2018. Meanwhile, Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators before the realm of justice.