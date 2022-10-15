Out of school

If anyone wants to see what a failed state looks like, they should visit the main gate of the University of Karachi, which is the biggest university of Karachi. Tens of school-going children stand outside the gate under the scorching sun to beg for money. These children are the future of the country, and they must be inside their classrooms. This shows that Pakistan’s future is in danger and that our state has failed in fulfilling its responsibility.
The government should provide free education to these children. They deserve to live a better life. Only through education can these children uplift their standard of living.
Sumaira Iqbal
Karachi
