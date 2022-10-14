Ryan Reynolds makes amend with T.J. Miller amid 'Deadpool' comments

Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller are best friends again.
As per OK!, the Deadpool actor revealed on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show that he hashed out his differences with Reynolds.
"It was really cool. He emailed me the next day ... It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine."
Previously, Miller complained about the uneasy relationship with The Green Lantern star on the set of Deadpool, "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel, adding, "he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."
Miller said Reynolds even made fun of him before the cast and crew and would likely not like to work with him again. "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies," the Silicon Valley actor added.
"I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."
John Travolta honours late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday
King Charles to 'pay off' Prince Harry's publisher to stop memoir from 'seeing light of day'
Expert highlights 'mistake' Meghan and Harry made with their exit
'Meghan Markle needs to find she cares about'
King Charles makes a mistake that Queen didn't make in 70 years
Startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr appoint new CEO