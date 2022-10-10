Elizabeth Olsen shocked to see half of universe dead in 'Avengers: Infinity Wars'

Elizabeth Olsen shocks to see half of universe dead in 'Avengers: Infinity Wars'

Elizabeth Olsen didn't see coming the half of the universe turned to dust at the end of the Avengers: Infinity War.

During an interview with Variety, the WandaVision star revealed that The Blip in which half of the world turned to dust wasn't in her copy of the script.

"I mean, those movies I really don't know what's going on. I just get my pages, so I understand the part of the story I'm fulfilling," the actor explained.

"I get a story that is told to me from the Russos about what's happening in the rest of the movie. And it isn't in the script that everyone gets blipped.

The Scarlet Witch said she was privy to the fates of Tony Stark and Vision, but the blip was a total shock.

"I didn't know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day," she said. "All of us went to the van where they had a bunch of equipment to show us pre-viz: Scarlett [Johansson], Chris [Hemsworth], Chadwick [Boseman], Sebastian [Stan]. We were all just in this van, and they said, 'This is what's happening. You guys will disappear.' And we're like, 'OK.' It was shocking. I mean, we didn't know. We thought the movie ended differently."