Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2: release date and production update

Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2: Release date update

Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for a second season after a successful first season which swept its spot on the top 10 list.

The Lincoln Lawyer aired globally on Netflix on May 13th, 2022, 18 months after Netflix picked up the show from ViacomCBS (now Paramount).

The series is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score and has a whopping 80% audience score and 7.7 on IMDb score. All of this combined got the series to be renewed.

According to What's on Netflix, the series' comeback announcement was made on June 14, 2022. The streamer also released a statement, "LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix."

The stars who will reprise their roles include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller), Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) will also return.

Dailyn Rodriguez, famous for Queen of the South, will be joining Ted Humphrey as co-showrunner.

It has been confirmed that the series is to start production on October 31st, 2022, and is returning to sunny Los Angeles.

The production schedule is expected to be longer than that of season 1 because it is spanning over several holidays. Therefore, season 2 production will conclude by March 23rd,2023.

The series is expected to premiere by the summer of 2023 or fall of 2023 and will be based on The Fifth Witness of the book series.