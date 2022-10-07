Actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 in Mumbai

Arun Bali has been part of many famous movies like: 3 idiots, ready, PK and more

Veteran actor Arun Bali has died in Mumbai after suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis.

Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly starts attacking the healthy tissue in the body. In this disease, the body start producing antibodies that block the muscle cells from receiving messages from the nerve cells.

As per the reports, the actor was admitted to the Hirnandani Hospital in Mumbai prior this year. Arun’s last rituals will be performed as soon as his two daughters, residing in America, will land in India. They will land in Mumbai tomorrow (October 8).

Bali was recognized for his roles in numerous hit movies like: 3 idiots, Kedarnath, Dand Nayak, Hey Ram, Ready, Zameen, Raam Jane, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar and many more.

He has also been a part of many other films and television series. In 1991, he did a drama named Chanakya, in which he played the role of King Porus.

As per IndiaToday, Arun Bali has also received a National Award as a producer.