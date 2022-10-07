Prince William faces councilors’ call to abolish Prince of Wales title

FileFootage

Prince William has been facing calls to abolish the Prince of Wales title by the Gwynedd council which strongly showed its anti-monarchy stance.



According to details, Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw dubbed the monarchy an “archaic oppressive tradition”

He proposed; “Council express its opposition to the continuation of the title of 'Prince of Wales' and asks the relevant authorities to consult formally with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished or not."

Meanwhile, another motion proposed: “That the Council opposes any investiture being held in Gwynedd or anywhere on Welsh soil."

“The days of Wales titled as “a little principality” was abolished in the sixteenth century's Laws in Wales Act," he said.

"This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries.

"It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country. It is high time the so called honorary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books."