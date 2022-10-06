Travis Barker bonds with daughter Alabama in LA

Travis Barker stepped out with his beloved daughter Alabama to spend some quality time with her after it was revealed his wife Kourtney Kardashian originally said no to date with him.
Travis opted for a simple ensemble comprising of a black t-shirt that he paired with skinny black jeans while taking his daughter Alabama, 16, to lunch on Wednesday.
The Blink-182 drummer walked in simple black sneakers with white trim around the bottoms.
Meanwhile, Travis' daughter Alabama, 16, wore a black sweater with the hood pulled over her blonde hair.
She left the sweater open revealing a black polo shirt and gray skirt underneath.
Barker's appearance out came on the same day Kourtney Kardashian revealed she initially turned down his romantic advances.
It was not until the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's therapist stepped in and encouraged her to go out with the drummer that she decided to give Barker a try.
Now the 43-year-old reality TV star and the musician are happily married and enjoying their blended family. Together they parent six children.
Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her biggest 'cheerleader'
Hope Ranch residents feel Harry and Meghan's presence may cause disturbance in the surroundings
Brad Pitt 'choked one of the children and struck another in the face,' claims Angelina Jolie
Khloe Kardashian bashed Kanye West for criticizing Kim Kardashian over old incident
Through a surrogate, Khloe and Tristan successfully conceived another baby in the final weeks of 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir in the fall of 2023