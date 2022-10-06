Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot': Trailer to release on October 10

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee La Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif's upcoming entertainer movie Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi is scheduled to release later this year, but the trailer is releasing on October 10.

Katrina, taking it to her Instagram account, announced the trailer release date. She shared a small reel which introduced the characters of the movie.

She wrote: “Incoming call… #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay tuned.”

Phone Bhoot stars: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

The horror comedy film is directed by Gurmmeent Singh and written by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran.

The film will hit the theatres on November 4th, 2022.

On the work front, Katina Kaif has Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi next. She also has Farhan Aktar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.