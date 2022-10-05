Angelina Jolie bombshell court allegations fails to affect Brad Pitt

File Footage

Angelina Jolie's recent explosive allegations against Brad Pitt seems to have not bothered him at all as he appeared in high spirits just hours after the accusations were made in court.

The Bullet Train star was spotted in Los Angeles looking cool and carefree after the Maleficent actor claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Sporting denim shirt with denim baggy pants, the actor looked dapper as he was captured while exiting a business compound as per Daily Mail.

File Footage: Daily Mail





File Footage: Daily Mail

The court documents obtained by Page Six also alleged that Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the plane fight.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing added, also revealing that “some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

“The events of that day were traumatic to Jolie and the children,” Jolie’s lawyers argued in the court.

At the time the alleged incident occurred, Jolie and Pitt’s kids; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, were between “the ages of eight and 15.”