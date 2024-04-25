Swifties decipher Taylor Swift’s ‘statue’ reference in ‘thanK you aIMee’

Swifties believe they finally deciphered the “bronze spray–tanned statue” line from what they believe is Taylor Swift’s diss track for Kim Kardashian in her new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.

In thanK you aIMee – whose purposeful stylization spells out “KIM” – Swift sings, “When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.”

As fans pondered over the meaning, a Swiftie by the name of @downbadam on X posited that the statue may be referring to the one of Athena Parthenos located in the Nashville Parthenon, which has a giant snake on it.

Fans would also know that the snake symbolism was heavily employed by Swift during her Reputation era as a response to people calling her a “snake.”

Arguably the first to do so was none other than Kardashian – the ex-wife of Swift’s nemesis Kanye West – who tweeted in 2016, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody – I mean everything these days!”

After Kardashian’s tweet, Swift was hit with a barrage of snake emojis on social media until the international pop sensation embraced the symbol and repurposed it for her 2017 album, Reputation.