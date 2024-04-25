Kate Middleton desperate to protect Princess Charlotte as her birthday nears

Kate Middleton and Prince William are determined to put their family over heeding to the noise of the outside following a flurry of controversies since the beginning of this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales rang into their youngest son Prince Louis’ sixth birthday with an unprecedented move earlier this week.

Instead of sending out the traditional birthday photo to the media outlets, Kensington Palace chose t o unveil the unseen snap via the Waleses’ social media.

The decision most likely stemmed from the onslaught of criticism received after Kate posted an edited portrait of her and kids on Mother’s Day last month.

Speaking to Fabulous, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward suggested the couple will follow similar approach for Princess Charlotte, who will turn 9 next month.

“When the Princess of Wales was attacked for editing her Mother’s Day family photograph, it hurt her deeply.

“She had been taking photographs of her children since their birth.

“After several photo agencies decided to drop her photoshopped Mother’s Day photograph, her hurt was such that together she and William decided if they were going to let the world see pictures of their children it would be on their terms,” she explained.

“Now when they release a photograph it will be through their Kensington Palace offices, that way they have control.

“It is a small but necessary step forward towards protecting their family in the increasingly hostile world of social media and beyond,” the royal expert added.