Ashley Tisdale admits her second pregnancy is proving to be ‘rough’

Ashley Tisdale also shares three-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French



Ashley Tisdale admitted that her second pregnancy is turning out to be a “rough” one.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she is currently under the weather, and it has been that way since the start of the pregnancy.

“Let me tell you something, being sick while pregnant is no fun. Like literally, ugh, it’s horrible,”

The High School Musical alum explained that she has been catching viruses from her 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

“It’s horrible. This pregnancy you guys, I’ve been sick so many times because my three-year-old brings so much s**t home,” Tisdale said, adding, “Stomach flus, colds – all of it. And it is so rough, it’s so rough.”

She concluded by giving a shout-out to other women who are expecting, reassuring them, “So, if there’s any pregnant moms out there who are trying to just get by, I feel you.”

Just two days prior on Tuesday, Tisdale celebrated her husband’s 42nd birthday.

In an Instagram tribute, she wrote, “I’m so so SO grateful you were born today. You are the greatest human I know,, and I don’t know if it’s the pregnancy hormones but I’m still so freaking crazy about you! You are the best dad, best husband, best dog dad and I’m so lucky to be your wife. I LOVE YOU MR FRENCH”