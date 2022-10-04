Kim Kardashian’s SEC Settlement deemed ‘potential speed bump’ to becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian's $1 million settlement with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be a "potential speed bump" for her in fulfilling her dream of becoming a lawyer.

The SEC charged the reality TV star for advertising EthereumMax on her Instagram account for which she has agreed to pay $1.26 million as fine.

An adjunct professor of securities law at Northwestern University, Andrew Stoltmann told E! News, "I think Kim Kardashian did do the right thing by settling this quickly instead of fighting it and sucking up resources from the SEC."

Stoltmann explained that even though The Kardashians star was found to be in violation of federal securities law, this was not a criminal proceeding and would not end her career as a lawyer.

However, he admitted that it is not a desirable look for someone aspiring to be a lawyer, saying, "There is a character and fitness evaluation that everybody who wants to become a lawyer has to go through and they look for things like arrests, they look at things like being sued."

"And this is a pretty significant issue for her. So, is it a potential speed bump to becoming a lawyer? Yes. Do I think it will preclude her from becoming a lawyer? No,” he added.

Incase Kardashian take the bar exam, she would have to “disclose it at the time she officially tries to become a lawyer," Stoltmann continued.

"This could potentially prevent her from getting licensed as a lawyer. I don't think it will, but it could,” he noted while adding that whatever happens "it's not going to be a comfortable discussion" with the state bar association.