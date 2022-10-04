Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone stands out from the crowd in blazer and maxi skirt

Camila Morrone ensured all eyes were on her on Monday, as she departed her hotel during Paris Fashion Week following her recent split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress and model, 25, cut a smart figure in a stylish black fitted blazer and teamed the look with a matching maxi skirt.

Her ex, 47, has been reportedly spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris, as they were both spotted leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau last week, just as Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo is ‘fully seeing each other.’

Camila added inches to her height in a pair of silver heels and accessorised with a pair of dazzling Chanel drop earrings.

The beauty was in high spirits as she exited her lavish hotel in France and headed to her car.

Camila was dating DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split.

She has known Leo since she was 12; they were introduced by, Al Pacino, who previously dated her mother and whom she has said she considers to be her stepfather.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Morrone discussed the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo: ‘There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where, people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’



