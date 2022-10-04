Cardi B posts heartwarming clip of baby Wave saying ‘mommy’ online

Cardi B shared a heartwarming video of her son, Wave, calling his mom for the first time and left fans in emotional meltdown.
The short clip posted on the WAO singer’s Instagram Stories featured her 12-month-old son Wave adorably calling her ‘mommy.’
Cardi, who shares Wave with her husband, Offset, shared the video, showing her son talking to his "mommy" before attempting to get closer with the rapper.
Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave last September. The couple also shares daughter Kulture, who was born in July 2018.
The Bodak Yellow singer and Offset celebrated their son’s first birthday in Sept. this year. After sharing heartwarming tributes for their son on social media, they also shared glimpses from Wave’s extravagant sportscar-themed birthday bash.
