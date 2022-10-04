Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal look like royalty in their latest pictures: Checkout

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal look like royalty in their lastest pictures: Checkout

Ali Fazal’s family hosted a celebration for their new family member Richa Chadha in Lucknow.

The love birds are ready to getting married on October 9. The pre-wedding festivities have started from September 30 in Delhi.

The soon-to-be married couple shared new pictures on their social handles from Lucknow celebration, which was themed on true Royal Awadhi style.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha look elegant in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The actor shared their pictures and wrote, “Ek Daur hum bh hain. Ek Silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli, while Richa responded, “I got you."





For those unversed, the event hosted by Ali’s family, the décor took from Awadhi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes and candle holders.

The evening was kick-off with a Qawali performance by Sabri Brothers from Rajastan.

On the other hand, celebraty took t he comment section, Dolly Singh wrote, “Hayee congratulations you two” while Rhea Chakraborty drops “3 hearts”

Moreover, Swara Bhasker commented, "Stunning you guys." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Uffffff janemans."