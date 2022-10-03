James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot

Film director James Gunn got married to Jennifer Holland on Friday.

The couple shared the news of their marriage and pictures on social media.

The wedding ceremony of Holland, 35, and Gunn, 56, took place at their picturesque Aspen, Colorado, at Dunbar Ranch.

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland," Gunn wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world."

As Gunn, director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and DC's The Suicide Squad, noted in his caption, a moose "showed up as the ceremony began," and a clip he posted on Instagram shows the creature taking a leisurely stroll at the Colorado venue as attendees watched in awe.

Gunn also said that the couple's wedding cake featured Funko Pops on top, which came as a surprise to him. "Jenn wouldn't let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done," he wrote in his caption.