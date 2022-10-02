Netflix top 10 spooky movies and series releasing in October

Netflix list of top 10 movies and shows releasing in the spooky month of October.
Netflix release date: October 5th
Based on Stephen King's novel, a young boy named Craig befriends an old rich man, and they bond over books and their phones. When the man passes away, Craig discovers that he can communicate with the old man in the grave through his mobile phone. This coming-of-age story reveals that some connections are never lost.
Netflix Release Date: October 7th
This three part limited series is the third season to the Conversations with a Killer docuseries. The series feature never-heard before audio tapes of the secret conversation between Jeffrey Dahmer and his defense team.
Netflix Release Date: October 7th
Based on the Christopher Pike young adult novel of the same name, this series is about eight chronically ill patients in hospice who gather every night to tell scary stories to everyone. The patients also make a pact that whoever dies next will give a sign from the world beyond.
Netflix release date: October 13th
This season follows the supernatural encounters of Barney, Norma and friends who are now the park’s official demon cleanup crew.
Netflix Release Date: October 14th
This Halloween comedy movie is about a father and daughter who are faced with a mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life and creates destruction.
Netflix Release Date: October 19th
This film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are forced to attend the school of good and evil, where they find themselves on opposing sides of a battle and their friendship is put to the ultimate test.
Netflix Release Date: October 21st
Based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren, four teams of handpicked paranormal investigators are challenged to live in America's most haunted locations for 28 days.
Netflix Release Date: October 25th-28th
This eight-part sinister horror anthology series is made by Guillermo Del Toro. The series will challenge the traditional notion of horror and will feature stories told by some of the most revered horror movie directors of today's age.
Netflix Release Date: October 27th
This animated series follows Daniel Spellbound, who makes his living by looking for hard-to-find magical ingredients buried in New York City. During his search, he finds a rare artefact and has to deal with the wrong people as the world of magic hangs in balance.
Netflix Release Date: October 28th
In this new stop-motion animated movie, two demon brothers have to deal with their arch-enemy, a demon-dusting nun, and also become personal demons for a troubled teenager.
Mel Bellamy will play the Princess of Wales in the sixth and final season of 'The Crown'
Harry and Meghan right now are proving to be a liability to the monarchy, expert
Prince Harry's memoir may cause damage to King Charles' reign
Body language expert analysed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos
Camila rounded out her casual look with flowing black pants and matching sneakers
King Charles III has given his first Knighthood since becoming the monarch